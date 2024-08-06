Amazon India head Manish Tiwary to leave company in October, says report

Amazon.com India's country head Manish Tiwary has resigned after an eight-year stint and will leave the e-commerce giant in October, the company said on Tuesday.

His resignation comes as Amazon is fast expanding in India where it plans to invest $26 billion by 2030, but also faces a strict regulatory environment that forces it to run only a marketplace.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Tiwary has decided to pursue an opportunity outside of the company, Amazon said, without elaborating, and will stay at the company until October to ensure a smooth transition.

Tiwary did not immediately respond to a query seeking comment.



Reuters was first to report about Tiwary's departure earlier on Tuesday.



Amazon has not immediately named a successor for the top job in India, a source familiar with the matter said.



Amit Agarwal, senior vice president for emerging markets, will remain closely involved with the India team, Amazon said in its statement, noting "India is an important priority".



The e-commerce giant is currently facing an antitrust investigation for favouring select sellers on its India website, an allegation it denies.



In 2021, Reuters reported that the company ran a systematic campaign of creating knockoff goods and manipulating search results to boost its own product lines in India - practices it has denied engaging in.



