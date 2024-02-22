Bandhan Bank appoints Rajeev Mantri as CFO effective from February 22

Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank on Thursday announced the appointment of Rajeev Mantri as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) effective from February 22, 2024.

He will be taking over from the Interim CFO Abhijit Ghosh, who is Head – Finance & Accounts of the bank.

“Accordingly, Abhijit Ghosh ceases to be the Interim CFO and KMP of the Bank with effect from February 22, 2024, i.e. upon the appointment of Mantri as CFO & KMP. However, Mr Ghosh will continue as Head - Finance & Accounts and would continue to be part of the Senior Management of the Bank,” the lender stated in its exchange filing.

Ghosh took charge as the Interim CFO from October 20, 2023, after Sunil Samdhani resigned from the post of CFO effective September 30, 2023, to explore opportunities outside the bank.

Mantri is a veteran banker with more than 25 years of experience in the banking and finance segment across India, Singapore, and the UAE. Prior to the appointment, he was CFO at Citi India for the last three years. He also worked with Standard Chartered Bank for over 15 years across India and Singapore and has also worked with Mashreqbank in the UAE. Before joining Citi Bank, he was CFO at TransUnion CIBIL.

Mantri is a Chartered Accountant from ICAI India and also holds an Executive MBA from INSEAD Business School, Singapore.

In the October-December quarter of FY24, Bandhan Bank posted nearly a 152 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to Rs 733 crore as compared to Rs 291 crore in Q3 FY23.

The Net Interest Income (NII) of the lender recorded a growth of 21 per cent to Rs 2525 crore as compared to Rs 2081 crore in the year-ago period.