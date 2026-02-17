BSNL eyeing soft launch of 5G in six months, says CMD Robert Ravi

AI is a strategic priority for us and we are pursuing it across three distinct domains. One is network intelligence. TCS has embedded a Cognitive Network Management System in our 4G infrastructure. This system leverages AI and machine learning for real-time anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, and automated fault resolution. Alongside this, we are deploying Self-Organising Network (SON) capabilities, which enable our network to self-configure, self-optimise, and self-heal, significantly improving call quality and reducing manual intervention. Both these capabilities have a direct impact on quality of service. Next is customer experience. We have launched AI-powered digital assistant “Vaani”, enabling 24×7 conversational support for service queries, complaint registration, and bill payment. We have also deployed an AI-based Plan Recommender and a recharge expert system, which analyses a customer’s usage profile and recommends the most suitable plan with minimal inputs. These tools are improving customer satisfaction scores. The third is Rural Digital Infrastructure, with Edge AI on BharatNet. We are evaluating a model where gram panchayats act as micro edge computing nodes, distributing data processing closer to the user rather than routing everything to central data centres. Paired with a remote fibre monitoring system for rural backhaul, and a federated learning architecture that allows AI models to train on distributed data without centralising sensitive user information, this could transform BSNL’s rural network from a passive connectivity pipe into an active digital infrastructure platform. This aligns with our objectives on national data sovereignty and BharatNet’s broader Digital India mandate.