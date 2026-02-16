LIC sets sights on sustained 60%-plus market share: MD & CEO R Doraiswamy

Our focus has been to increase premium income across all segments. Since going public, we have directionally shifted to increasing the share of non-participating (non-par) business. Most products launched since 2022 are in the non-par segment. There has also been strong growth in annuities and unit-linked insurance plans. That is why growth in conventional non-single policies appears lower, but overall, we are trying to grow across all segments. We focus on growth in both individual and group segments. We remain the market leader in individual non-single business as well and are working to increase our market share further.