LIC sets sights on sustained 60%-plus market share: MD & CEO R Doraiswamy

We are not shying away from corporate bonds. Whenever they present a good opportunity, we lap them up. In fact, we have made considerable investments in corporate bonds as well.
Would you consider a 100-year bond?
If it is issued, we will certainly examine it closely.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a recent report, mentioned conservative returns by insurers. What changes are required?
Insurance includes both risk and savings components. Returns apply to the savings portion, while the risk portion covers insurance benefits and associated costs such as underwriting, medical examinations, and intermediation. Insurance is also a push product, which adds to costs. Returns on annuities, for example, are comparable to long-term fixed deposits. Given the long-term guarantees involved, a balanced investment approach is required. Insurance cannot be directly compared with other financial products.