Jio Financial Services names Sandeep Khetan Group chief risk officer

Jio Financial Services, on Tuesday, announced a change in its senior management personnel, with the resignation of S Anantharaman as Group Chief Risk Officer and the appointment of Sandeep Khetan as his successor, the company said in an exchange filing.

The Board of Directors took note of the resignation of S Anantharaman, who will step down from his role as Group Chief Risk Officer effective March 20. He has been serving as part of the company’s senior management personnel (SMP). Shares of Jio Financial Services closed 0.1 per cent lower at Rs 262.35 per share.

At the same time, the Board approved the appointment of Sandeep Khetan as the new Group Chief Risk Officer for a period of five years, effective March 23. His appointment follows recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Group Risk Management Committee.