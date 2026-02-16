Athiva won't be force-fitted, as Chalet Hotels studies soft branding

Chalet Hotels, the maker of big-box hotels for global and Indian brands with a market capitalisation of over ₹18,800 crore, is evaluating the introduction of a soft brand in the coming months, following the launch of its own hotel brand, Athiva, last year. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shwetank Singh told Gulveen Aulakh in a virtual interview that the company remains brand-agnostic but will consider partnering luxury chains for its sub-brand. With a capital expenditure (capex) plan of at least ₹2,500 crore over the next four to five years, the company plans to add more than 1,000 keys and nearly 1 million square feet (msf) of commercial space, funded through debt and internal cash accruals. Edited excerpts: