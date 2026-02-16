No imminent signs of structural slowdown in IPO activity: Subhakanta Bal

There has been a clear increase in interest from MNCs to evaluate India listing. The number of MNCs looking to list in India is clearly in the double digits. One of the drivers is valuation arbitrage versus home markets (for the global parent). Also, listing provides liquidity for the parent while they can retain control and continue their strategic commitment to India as a long-term growth market. That said, Indian capital markets are new for several global companies, which makes education and early preparation crucial. Many clients want to explore early-on while the actual listing might be some time away. They are willing to be patient and understand the possibilities and the allied considerations at play.