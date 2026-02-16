No imminent signs of structural slowdown in IPO activity: Subhakanta Bal

Which sectors and geographies are showing the most IPO interest?
Interest is broad-based across multiple sectors like health care, consumer, technology, financial services, industrials, and manufacturing. Geographically, we see strong interest from all the key regions — the EU, UK, South Korea, and the US.
Why are multinational companies (MNCs) suddenly exploring Indian capital markets?
From the outside, India looks very attractive — healthy valuations, expanded investor pools, including strong domestic flows, and enhanced liquidity. The country is a strategic market for MNCs that are considering an India listing for the local business, and so often the listing is another means to aiding their broad India strategy. Listing helps get an acquisition currency, act as another source of capital to fund local acquisitions, and enhance social licence. Our role as an advisor is to work alongside MNCs, helping them assess whether, when, and how an Indian listing makes sense.