Chips, data centres powering India's next logistics leap: Blue Dart MD

E-commerce is one of the fastest-growing segments in these markets, but growth is also visible across our ground and enterprise logistics businesses.

We have seen tariffs and geopolitical tensions affect global trade. Certain sectors have faced challenges. Have you observed any impact on shipments?

The situation is evolving, and in some cases, what was previously a disadvantage could become an advantage. We are looking forward to the India-US trade agreement. India and the US have deep economic ties across multiple sectors. I remain optimistic that a balanced outcome can be achieved. At the same time, recent developments have encouraged Indian businesses to look beyond a few traditional markets and adopt a more global outlook.