Citi appoints Ankur Khurana as head of commercial banking in India

Citi on Tuesday said Ankur Khurana has been appointed head of its commercial banking operations in India, effective February 9. She will report to Gunjan Kalra, head of Citi Commercial Bank for Japan, Asia North and Australia, as well as Asia South, with a matrix reporting line to K Balasubramanian, chief executive officer and banking head, Citi India, and Indian subcontinent subcluster head.

Khurana will be responsible for driving the strategy, growth and performance of the Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) business in India. She will oversee the sustainable growth of the franchise and have complete accountability for revenues, portfolio quality, returns on capital and operating efficiency, the bank said.