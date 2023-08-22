Home / Companies / People / Citi MD Ravi Kapoor to retire next month; K Balasubramanian to take over

Citi MD Ravi Kapoor to retire next month; K Balasubramanian to take over

Post retirement, Kapoor will pursue entrepreneurial opportunities

BS Web Team New Delhi
Ravi Kapoor

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Veteran dealmaker Ravi Kapoor, managing director and head of banking, capital markets and advisory, South Asia and India (BCMA), Citi, is set to retire next month.

K Balasubramanian, the head of corporate banking, South Asia, Citi, will replace Kapoor, according to a report in the Moneycontrol.

An official said, "Yes, Ravi Kapoor is retiring by mid-September. It's the end of an era, indeed. Bala will take over and also continue in his current role."

After retiring, Kapoor will pursue entrepreneurial opportunities.

Another official said that Kapoor was gearing up for an entrepreneurial play in the financial services space in his second innings.

Kapoor has over 35 years of experience in banking and capital markets, and has led several marquee deals across equity capital markets, debt capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and acquisition financing.

Prior to joining Citi, he was the executive vice-president and head of equity origination and capital markets at DSP Merrill Lynch, India.

In 1988, Kapoor started his career with ICICI Ltd in the project finance division.

Balasubramanian has spent nearly 25 years at Citi and worked at the HDFC Bank as group head.

Also Read

Axis Bank-Citi deal: Synergies seen FY25 onwards on deposit, AUM attrition

In a first, 13 Citi-Axis branches to co-locate till merger transition

Citi launches its branch in GIFT IFSC; to offer financing solutions

What Axis Bank's acquisition of its consumer biz means for Citi's customers

Citi appoints Bhanu Vohra as head for commercial banking in India

P R Seshadri to become new managing director and CEO of South Indian Bank

Colliers India appoints Badal Yagnik as new CEO with immediate effect

Byju's ropes in former Infosys senior exec Richard Lobo for HR functions

Govt appoints R Doraiswamy as LIC MD effective Sept 1, in place of Ipe Mini

Darius Forbes, India's boiler man, passes away at 97

Topics :Citi BankBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story