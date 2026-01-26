Transmission of bank loan rate to NBFCs weak: Piramal Finance MD & CEO

Piramal Finance’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio was flat sequentially while there has been a slight rise in net NPAs both sequentially and year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Which are the areas where delinquencies are still elevated?

There are two areas that we have been talking about, in terms of delinquencies. One is loans against property — particularly small loans against property — and car finance. Although it is not too alarming, these are the areas where we have seen slight deterioration. At the same time, the delinquent pools have come down on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis in unsecured retail lending. We have seen the most improvement in terms of credit costs and flows into stage 3.