ED issues lookout notice against Anil Ambani, bars international travel

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued a lookout notice against Anil Ambani in connection with the Rs 3,000 crore loan fraud case, according to sources.

Sources revealed that Anil Ambani is not permitted to leave India without prior approval from the investigating officer. If he attempts to travel abroad, he could be detained at airports or seaports, the sources said.

Earlier, the enforcement agency had summoned Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani for questioning on August 5 in a money laundering case linked to alleged bank loan fraud. The fraud, allegedly involving several crores of rupees, involves Ambani's group companies.

The source further added that Ambani has been asked to appear at the ED headquarters in Delhi, where the case has been registered. The agency will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) once he deposes, the source added. “Some executives from his group companies have also been summoned over the next few days,” the source said. However, in a statement on Friday, Reliance Infrastructure clarified, "The company wishes to clarify regarding today’s media reports about an over-10-year-old matter related to the alleged diversion of Rs 10,000 crore to an undisclosed related party, when the exposure, according to disclosures in the company’s financial statements, is only around Rs 6,500 crore."

The statement also pointed out that Reliance Infrastructure had publicly disclosed this matter on February 9, 2025, nearly six months ago. The summons come after the enforcement agency conducted searches at 35 premises of 50 companies and 25 individuals, including executives from his business group, last week. The operation, launched on July 24, lasted for three days. The action pertains to alleged financial irregularities and collective loan "diversion" pegged at more than Rs 17,000 crore by multiple group companies of Anil Ambani, including Reliance Infrastructure (R Infra). The agency found, based on a SEBI report, that R Infra allegedly "diverted" funds disguised as inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) to Reliance Group companies through a company named CLE. It is alleged that R Infra did not disclose CLE as its "related party" to avoid approvals from shareholders and audit panels.

The company added that Anil Ambani had not been on the Board of R Infra since March 2022. The ED is also investigating allegations of "illegal" loan diversion of approximately Rs 3,000 crore by Yes Bank to Ambani's group companies between 2017 and 2019. Sources said the ED has found that just before the loan was granted, Yes Bank promoters "received" money in their concerns. The agency is investigating this nexus of "bribe" and the loan. The sources also said the ED is probing allegations of "gross violations" in Yes Bank loan approvals to these companies, including charges such as backdated credit approval memorandums and investments made without due diligence or credit analysis, in violation of the bank's credit policy.