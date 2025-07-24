ED raids premises linked to Anil Ambani in Yes Bank loan fraud probe

The ED is currently examining over 50 companies and 25 individuals believed to be part of the network. Preliminary findings indicate that the promoters of Yes Bank allegedly received funds in their personal accounts shortly before sanctioning large loans to Reliance Anil Ambani Group companie, pointing to a potential quid pro quo. The ED suspects that bribes were paid to bank officials and that key loan approval documents, such as Credit Approval Memorandums (CAMs), were backdated. Investigations further reveal that investments were proposed without any due diligence, flouting the bank's internal credit policies.

The crackdown follows two FIRs filed by the CBI and information shared by Sebi, the National Housing Bank, Bank of Baroda, and the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).

Loans worth around ₹3,000 crore issued by Yes Bank between 2017 and 2019 are under scrutiny for alleged diversion to shell companies and group-linked entities. It is also suspected that some Yes Bank executives may have received kickbacks during the loan sanctioning process.