Home / Companies / People / ED raids premises linked to Anil Ambani in Yes Bank loan fraud probe

ED raids premises linked to Anil Ambani in Yes Bank loan fraud probe

The ED is currently examining over 50 companies and 25 individuals in connection to the alleged Yes Bank loan fraud case

Anil Ambani
ED raids several locations linked to Anil Ambani in Yes Bank loan fraud probe
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided several locations connected to Anil Ambani as part of its ongoing investigation into the Yes Bank loan fraud case. ED's action comes after State Bank of India (SBI) decided to classify telecom company Reliance Communications as 'fraud' and will report its former director, Anil Ambani, to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
The ED is currently examining over 50 companies and 25 individuals believed to be part of the network. Preliminary findings indicate that the promoters of Yes Bank allegedly received funds in their personal accounts shortly before sanctioning large loans to Reliance Anil Ambani Group companie, pointing to a potential quid pro quo.  The ED suspects that bribes were paid to bank officials and that key loan approval documents, such as Credit Approval Memorandums (CAMs), were backdated. Investigations further reveal that investments were proposed without any due diligence, flouting the bank's internal credit policies.
 
The crackdown follows two FIRs filed by the CBI and information shared by Sebi, the National Housing Bank, Bank of Baroda, and the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).  
 
Loans worth around ₹3,000 crore issued by Yes Bank between 2017 and 2019 are under scrutiny for alleged diversion to shell companies and group-linked entities. It is also suspected that some Yes Bank executives may have received kickbacks during the loan sanctioning process.
 
Irregularities flagged by the ED include loans given to financially unstable companies, backdated documentation, and disbursals that occurred even before formal approval. Evergreening of bad loans and overlapping directorships across borrowing firms have also raised red flags. 
In 2020, the ED began probing ₹12,500–12,800 crore in loans given by Yes Bank to Anil Ambani’s companies. This followed Yes Bank’s collapse and a money laundering case against its founder Rana Kapoor, accused of taking ₹4,300 crore in kickbacks.
  When questioned, Ambani denied any wrongdoing, saying the loans were secured and had no link to Kapoor.
    (With inputs from PTI)  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon Biologics appoints Deepali Naair Global Head, Brand & Corp Comm

Paytm CFO to retire from company board, ex-bureaucrat Bimal Julka resigns

Premium

From kitchen to Cloud: How Ajay Vij is steering Accenture's India engine

Hindustan Zinc CEO rejects Viceroy's brand fee allegations against Vedanta

Premium

India needs to develop a broader semiconductor ecosystem over time: Subbiah

Topics :YES BankEnforcement DirectorateAnil AmbaniBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story