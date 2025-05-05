Monday, May 05, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Essar Group firm Black Box earmarks Rs 100 cr to ramp up India presence

Essar Group firm Black Box earmarks Rs 100 cr to ramp up India presence

With India's data center capacity currently at just 800900 megawatts -- roughly equivalent to a single hyperscaler in the US -- Black Box sees a compelling long-term opportunity

equity mutual fund performance, mutual fund returns India, market volatility impact, Nifty 50 decline, mutual fund NAV drop, equity-oriented schemes India, stock market correction 2025, best performing mutual funds, investment trends India, mutual fu

Black Box has recently secured a five-year cybersecurity contract worth around Rs 100 crore with one of India's largest municipal corporations. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Essar Group firm Black Box, a global digital infrastructure integrator, has earmarked about Rs 100 crore to fuel its India expansion, as it looks to more than double its India business in the next few years.

A huge chunk of this investment -- which represents about a quarter of Black Box's recent Rs 410 crore fundraise -- will be used to strengthen the firm's Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, where the company plans to double its workforce to about 1,000 employees over the next year. The company currently employs around 3,000 people worldwide.

"India's digital infrastructure is undergoing a fundamental rebuild. The next four to five years are hyper-active for us because we want to ensure we're deeply embedded in this transformation, said Sanjeev Verma, Whole-Time Director at Black Box.

 

With India's data center capacity currently at just 800900 megawatts -- roughly equivalent to a single hyperscaler in the US -- Black Box sees a compelling long-term opportunity, the company said in a statement.

"Despite having four times the US population, India's digital infrastructure is still in early stages of maturity. In the next three to four years, this will dramatically change," Verma said.

Also Read

skilled labour, technology

Black Box targets doubling India revenue as digital demand surges

GreenLine

GreenLine, Bekaert partner to drive sustainable logistics with LNG trucks

Essar Group

Essar's Shift to low-carbon Business portfolio

PremiumPRASHANT RUIA, director of Essar Group

Essar Group to invest $650 mn more in US steel plant: Prashant Ruia

Nayara Energy

Nayara Energy to expand retail network by adding one fuel station per day

Black Box, listed on the Indian stock exchanges, has operations spread across 35 countries, but its major business comes from the US. The company counts India as one of its most strategic markets globally.

The company plans to leverage the expertise gained from working with hyperscale customers worldwide to serve Indian clients, aiming to become a dominant player in the Indian digital infrastructure space as the country accelerates its AI and cloud adoption.

Black Box's India expansion strategy targets key sectors like public infrastructure, including transportation, logistics, airports, and public sector enterprises, which are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence to optimise operations and improve service delivery.

The company has recently secured a five-year cybersecurity contract worth around Rs 100 crore with one of India's largest municipal corporations, covering digital security for 20,000 public sector employees.

"As AI adoption grows across these sectors, it automatically drives demand for advanced, secure, and scalable digital infrastructure. This shift is paving a clear and expanding growth market for companies like Black Box that are positioned to deliver end-to-end digital solutions," Verma said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Resources proposes to repay $920 million debt in FY26: CFO Goel

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

Coal India signs MoU with UPRVUNL to set up solar power plant in UP

Supreme Court, SC

SC in BPSL case: NCLT, NCLAT have no jurisdiction to review PMLA order

dominos, domino jubilant food pizza

Jubilant pulls ahead of KFC, McDonald's as Q4 earnings near: Analysts

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

Ola brand IP may shift to Bhavish Aggarwal's family office amid restructure

Topics : Essar Group United States Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon