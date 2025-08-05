IAMAI appoints Dream11's Bhavit Sheth to head digital gaming panel

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has appointed Dream11 co-founder Bhavit Sheth as the new chairperson of its Digital Gaming Committee. Nikhil Bansal, Industry Head – Gaming and eServices at Google, has been appointed as the co-chair of the same committee.

Previously, Games24x7 co-founder Bhavin Pandya served as the chairman of the committee. Game firm Zupee’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Dilsher Malhi and Ankush Gera, co-founder and CEO of Junglee Games, were the co-chairs.

“Bhavit Sheth, with his deep experience in building one of India’s largest sports technology companies, brings valuable insights into entrepreneurship, user engagement and industry advocacy. Nikhil Bansal, through his role at Google, brings a global perspective on digital gaming trends, monetisation strategies and regulatory best practices,” the committee said in a statement.

The IAMAI Digital Gaming Committee represents India’s growing digital gaming ecosystem. The industry includes gaming firms along with their developers, platforms, technology providers, service partners, and other participants. “The sector has immense potential to drive innovation, create jobs and contribute to the vision of Digital India. I look forward to working closely with industry peers and policymakers to promote responsible gaming and build a sustainable ecosystem that benefits players, creators and the broader community,” said Bhavit Sheth, co-founder and chief operating officer, Dream Sports (Dream11). The committee is expected to drive dialogue with relevant policymakers, advocating for responsible gaming.