Evaluating setting up shop in United States: Vikram Solar chairman

After being in the sector for more than two decades, the kind of energy and excitement we have seen in the past 12-15 months is unprecedented. India is on track to add 40-50 Gw (of renewables) this year. Vikram Solar is in line with this expansion. We started the year with 4.5 Gw of (module) capacity and we will end the year with more than 9.5 Gw. In some time we will add another 6 Gw. We are investing in upstream capacity in cell manufacturing. We are also looking at the storage of battery energy. Large players like us are looking at going deeper into the value chain. And this is part of the beginning of consolidation in the sector and also following through with the government’s mandate.