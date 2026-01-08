Excel Entertainment deal to boost pan-diaspora storytelling: Universal

Universal Music India, a division of the €11.8 billion Netherlands-based Universal Music Group (UMG), announced earlier this week that it has entered into an agreement to pick up a significant minority stake in Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. The production house is behind films like Gully Boy, Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, as well as shows such as Mirzapur and Made in Heaven, among others.

Devraj Sanyal , chairman and CEO, India; senior vice-president, strategy, Africa, Middle East and Asia, Universal Music Group, in an email interview with Vanita Kohli-Khandekar, talks about the rationale behind the deal. Edited excerpts:

This deal allows us to further deliver on pan-Indian and pan-diaspora storytelling. The worlds of music and film have long been closely intertwined and we see this deal as the next step for us in this space.

What does the deal do for Universal? Why now?

The total valuation of Excel Entertainment in this deal is around ~2,400 crore (€257 million). Universal Music India will own 30 per cent of the company across all its businesses. Together, we hope to create a future sound for film music that will appeal to listeners in the home market, within the diaspora one and beyond that in the mainstream Anglo market.

What is the nature of the deal and its specifics?

In three years time, what will this tie-up do for Universal and Excel?

We hope that we will have created a world where music for films appeals to fans across the country, across languages and genres. And, have a fresh way of connecting the artistes, their work, their artistry and the film industry meaningfully. The idea is to work in a way that’s global in its thinking and local in execution.

For a company that positioned itself as the champion of non-film music, why Excel and why film music?