Indian diamond market grew around 11%, fastest globally in 2025: De Beers

De Beers Group continues to double down on its marketing spend in India for natural diamonds, with investments now at an all-time high. In an exclusive interview, Al Cook, chief executive officer (CEO), De Beers Group, and Shweta Harit, global senior vice-president, De Beers Group, and CEO, Forevermark, speak to Sharleen D’Souza in Mumbai about ramping up the company’s support for the Indian natural diamond jewellery market. Edited excerpts:

Al Cook: We’ll be undertaking two forms of marketing over the next year. We will continue our category marketing, building on the success of campaigns such as Love, From Dad, Love, From Bestie, and the IPL. Alongside this, we will increase our marketing for Forevermark. With the launch, we have five Forevermark stores as of this week, which will expand to around 25 stores by the end of the year. We will also be marketing specifically around Forevermark. India is becoming an increasingly important market for us, and we are investing accordingly.