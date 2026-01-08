Rate cuts impacts bank's margins up to 5-10 bps: PNB's Ashok Chandra

Are interest rate cuts impacting the bank’s margins?
Rate cuts affect the entire banking sector. In the near term, the impact may be around 5-10 basis points. Around 65-70 per cent of our term deposits have already been repriced, with the remainder to be repriced by Q1 FY27. As repricing completes, we expect a 60-70 basis point reduction in cost of deposits, which will support margins.
Customer grievance redressal has been a key focus area for you. How effective has the new mechanism been?
In calendar year 2025, the bank focused heavily on improving customer service and strengthening grievance redressal. As a result, customer complaints declined by nearly 65 per cent year on year. Moreover, we surveyed 10,228 branches, with officials visiting each location. Our objective was that every branch should look like a newly opened branch. Branches were categorised into three buckets, and renovation roadmaps were prepared. The total expenditure is expected to remain under Rs 100 crore. This is a one-time exercise, and no major renovation should be required for the next four to five years.