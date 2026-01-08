Rate cuts impacts bank's margins up to 5-10 bps: PNB's Ashok Chandra

Our recovery target for FY26 was Rs 16,000 crore. While the final figure will be available after the audit, based on current trends and the guidance we have given, we are on track to meet and even cross this target.

The IPO process for RRBs has already been initiated. From our bank’s side, Haryana Gramin Bank is one of the candidates. We have deployed resources — such as deputing a company secretary — and the preparatory work is under way. We are on track, and regular reviews are taking place both at the bank level and at the government level. At an appropriate time, we will approach the market. As far as consolidation is concerned, IT integration has been completed, and we were the first sponsor bank to successfully integrate our RRBs, with the process being smooth.