'Central Bank confident of meeting shareholding norms well before 2026'

The Central Bank of India is witnessing strong momentum across retail, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), and corporate loan segments, driven by robust demand in the automobile and housing sectors. The bank is also expanding its digital offerings, said Kalyan Kumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), in a virtual interview with Harsh Kumar of Business Standard. The bank’s MD outlined the bank’s growth outlook, recovery strategy and digital initiatives for financial year 2025–26 (FY26).

Our key focus will be on the retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) segments, as a large part of our presence is in rural and semi-urban areas. As of September 2025, retail, agriculture and MSME together account for about 72 per cent of our loan book. Within this, agriculture stands at around 47 per cent. These are our core strengths. At the same time, we see good opportunities in corporate lending, particularly with well-rated companies. Our objective is to balance the portfolio over the next two to three years to an optimal mix of around 65 per cent retail, agriculture and MSME, and 35 per cent corporate.