Fintech major PhonePe appoints new board member as it prepares for IPO

Fintech major PhonePe has appointed former Standard Chartered Bank India chief executive officer Zarin Daruwala to its board as the company prepares for its IPO.

ALSO READ: Central Bank of India buys 24.91% stake in Future Generali for Rs 451 cr Daruwala served as the bank’s CEO for nine years from 2016. Earlier, she was president at ICICI Bank, where she managed the wholesale banking business.

The PhonePe board includes senior Walmart executives John David Rainey, Donna Morris, Leigh Hopkins; TeamLease vice-chairman Manish Sabharwal; IAS officer Tarun Bajaj; PhonePe chairman Rohit Bhagat; and co-founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari.