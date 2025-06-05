Home / Companies / People / Fintech major PhonePe appoints new board member as it prepares for IPO

Fintech major PhonePe appoints new board member as it prepares for IPO

PhonePe is the largest player on India's real-time payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI). It reversed its listing from Singapore to India in 2022

Zarin Daruwala
Zarin Daruwala served as the bank’s CEO for nine years from 2016. Earlier, she was president at ICICI Bank, where she managed the wholesale banking business.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 8:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fintech major PhonePe has appointed former Standard Chartered Bank India chief executive officer Zarin Daruwala to its board as the company prepares for its IPO.
 
Daruwala served as the bank’s CEO for nine years from 2016. Earlier, she was president at ICICI Bank, where she managed the wholesale banking business. 
 
The PhonePe board includes senior Walmart executives John David Rainey, Donna Morris, Leigh Hopkins; TeamLease vice-chairman Manish Sabharwal; IAS officer Tarun Bajaj; PhonePe chairman Rohit Bhagat; and co-founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari.
 
PhonePe is the largest player on India’s real-time payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI). It reversed its listing from Singapore to India in 2022.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Asheesh Pandey, Kalyan Kumar recommended to head UBI, Central Bank

India Inc needs scheme like Vivaad se Vishwas, says Sunil Bharti Mittal

Hinduja Global Services elevates Venkatesh Korla as Global CEO

PAG elevates India head Nikhil Srivastava to co-head of private equity

Prashant Tripathy to step down as Axis Max Life MD & CEO in September

Topics :PhonePeFintechFintech firms

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story