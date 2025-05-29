Hinduja Global Services elevates Venkatesh Korla as Global CEO

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Thursday named Venkatesh Korla, President and CEO of HGS Americas, as the new Global CEO.

He will take charge after the retirement of current Group CEO Partha DeSarkar in September 2025, the company said in a statement Additionally, Mahesh Kumar Nutalapati, Deputy CFO since February, has been elevated to the position of Global CFO.

Korla brings over 25 years of experience in digital services and customer experience, having led digital transformations and founded Element Solutions, now part of HGS' technology services.

The company is currently evolving to align towards an AI-led future in line with the technology changes in the market and evolving client needs.

Venkatesh, with his deep expertise and proven track record of leading digital transformation at scale, is the right person to lead HGS's future growth with a digital approach," Ashok P Hinduja, Chairman of HGS, said.

HGS, a business process management firm, employs over 18,000 people across nine countries, reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 4,404 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.