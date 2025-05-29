PAG elevates India head Nikhil Srivastava to co-head of private equity

PAG, one of Asia-Pacific’s largest alternative investment firms, has appointed Nikhil Srivastava as Co-Head of its Private Equity business—a move that elevates the current India head to a broader regional leadership role as the firm undergoes a leadership transition.

Srivastava, who joined the Hong Kong-based firm in 2019 and currently leads the India private equity franchise, will work alongside David Wong in overseeing PAG's private equity operations. He also joins the firm's Management Committee with immediate effect, according to a company press statement.

The leadership reshuffle comes as long-time partner and Co-Head of Private Equity, Lincoln Pan, prepares to exit the firm to become Chief Executive Officer of Jardine Matheson Holdings. Pan will remain with PAG until November, the firm said.

Srivastava has played a key role in scaling PAG’s India operations, spearheading marquee deals including the acquisition and public listing of Nuvama Wealth Management, and the investment in packaging company Manjushree Technopack.

“Nikhil assumes this leadership position with an outstanding track record in deal-making, team leadership, and strategic execution, as well as a deep understanding of the region and ability to manage and grow our portfolio companies,” said Weijian Shan, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, PAG.

Prior to PAG, Srivastava spent nearly a decade at KKR across India, Singapore, and the US, and earlier held roles at Goldman Sachs and Inphi Corporation. He holds engineering degrees from Stanford and BITS Pilani, and an MBA from Harvard University.

PAG manages over $55 billion in assets and employs more than 370 investment professionals across 15 offices globally.