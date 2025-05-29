Home / Companies / People / PAG elevates India head Nikhil Srivastava to co-head of private equity

PAG elevates India head Nikhil Srivastava to co-head of private equity

Nikhil Srivastava, who currently leads PAG's India PE arm, has been named co-head of private equity and joins the firm's management committee amid a leadership transition

PAG, PAG Investment
The leadership reshuffle comes as long-time partner and Co-Head of Private Equity, Lincoln Pan, prepares to exit the firm to become Chief Executive Officer of Jardine Matheson Holdings. Pan will remain with PAG until November, the firm said. (Image:
Jaden Mathew Paul Alappuzha
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 7:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PAG, one of Asia-Pacific’s largest alternative investment firms, has appointed Nikhil Srivastava as Co-Head of its Private Equity business—a move that elevates the current India head to a broader regional leadership role as the firm undergoes a leadership transition.
 
Srivastava, who joined the Hong Kong-based firm in 2019 and currently leads the India private equity franchise, will work alongside David Wong in overseeing PAG’s private equity operations. He also joins the firm’s Management Committee with immediate effect, according to a company press statement. 
 
The leadership reshuffle comes as long-time partner and Co-Head of Private Equity, Lincoln Pan, prepares to exit the firm to become Chief Executive Officer of Jardine Matheson Holdings. Pan will remain with PAG until November, the firm said.
 
Srivastava has played a key role in scaling PAG’s India operations, spearheading marquee deals including the acquisition and public listing of Nuvama Wealth Management, and the investment in packaging company Manjushree Technopack.
 
“Nikhil assumes this leadership position with an outstanding track record in deal-making, team leadership, and strategic execution, as well as a deep understanding of the region and ability to manage and grow our portfolio companies,” said Weijian Shan, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, PAG.

Also Read

Private equity, M&A drive 3x jump in real estate capital in FY25

Premium

Stiff competition in PE/VC fund landscape as more players join in

India PE/VC investments dip 14% in Q1 amid cautious sentiment: Report

Blackstone's Q1 profit rises on robust private equity, credit performance

PE investments in India down to 7-year low in Q1 2025: Top deals so far

 
Prior to PAG, Srivastava spent nearly a decade at KKR across India, Singapore, and the US, and earlier held roles at Goldman Sachs and Inphi Corporation. He holds engineering degrees from Stanford and BITS Pilani, and an MBA from Harvard University.
 
PAG manages over $55 billion in assets and employs more than 370 investment professionals across 15 offices globally.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Need tax resolution scheme for corporates, industry: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Prashant Tripathy to step down as Axis Max Life MD & CEO in September

IndiGo appoints Ton Dortmans to lead A350 service, MRO growth plans

N Chandrasekaran to step down from Tata Chemicals; new chairman appointed

Gangwal, family trust offload 5.7% stake in IndiGo for ₹11,564 crore

Topics :Private EquityInvestment tips

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story