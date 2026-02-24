FSIB recommends Hitesh Joshi as CMD of GIC Re; awaits Cabinet nod

Financial Services Institutions Bureau on Tuesday recommended Hitesh Joshi as Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of the domestic reinsurer GIC Re

The final decision on the FSIB recommendation will be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. He is currently serving as the executive director and acting CMD of the reinsurer after the position fell vacant following the retirement of N Ramaswamy at the end of September 2025. This is also the first time that private sector candidates were allowed to participate in the interviews for the company.

“Financial Services Institutions Bureau interfaced with five eligible candidates on February 24, 2026, for the position of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) in GIC Re. Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Shri Hitesh Rameshchandra Joshi for the position of CMD in GIC Re,” FSIB said.