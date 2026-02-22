Need one common standard on AI regulation: Mastercard's Caroline Louveaux

For agentic commerce, it raises huge opportunities but also novel types of risks and challenges. Some of our major principles include knowing, verifying and trusting the agents before they act and initiate a transaction. Second is security and privacy by design, and we are leveraging our advanced capabilities in terms of tokenisation. The third guardrail, which is new, is intent because we want to make sure that if you want to make a transaction with an agent, you remain in control of what you authorise the agent to buy for you. And the last is about traceability and auditability — being able to reconstruct what happened so that if you have this issue, you can have redress and dispute resolution mechanisms.