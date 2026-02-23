Agentic AI most sought-after course at upGrad, says Anuj Vishwakarma

Agentic artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as the most sought-after course at skilling platform upGrad, as demand for applied AI skills surges among working professionals, Anuj Vishwakarma, the platform’s chief executive officer of higher education programs, said.
“A course on agentic AI is the most sought-after course on our platform. Overall, there are about 50 per cent of our courses in AI education, and are teaching learners agentic AI, generative AI, applied AI, and AI-native software engineering,” he said.
Vishwakarma added that the remaining courses also integrate some elements of AI. “I would say the remaining 50 per cent portfolio is something which is not totally untouched by AI. For example, in our marketing course, we have recently integrated how to become a better marketer with AI — so, digital marketing with AI. In our portfolio, there is not even a single course which does not have an AI tadka.”
The platform has partnered with institutes like IIM Udaipur and IIIT Bangalore to launch programs for CXOs. It has also launched an AI leadership program for leaders in the technology industry. “For software developers in India, we have done partnerships with some of the IITs where we are launching IIT-driven programs with expertise in generative AI and agentic AI,” Vishwakarma added.
On the segment where AI course uptake is highest, Vishwakarma said there was more interest from middle-level to senior-level management employees. “It was a surprise for us because initially when we launched these courses, we thought that this upskilling movement would be more pronounced in the 0–3-year experience bucket. But when we started looking at our data, people who are actually in the 5–10-year experience bucket were seriously investing in upskilling.”