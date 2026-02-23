Agentic AI most sought-after course at upGrad, says Anuj Vishwakarma

At the AI Impact Summit in the national capital last week, upGrad announced a partnership with OpenAI. The collaboration will allow the platform’s learners to gain a higher degree of proficiency in using ChatGPT and earn ChatGPT certifications. “Our data science and machine learning learners will also get exposed to the Cortex platform being launched by OpenAI. Here, what we are teaching learners as part of the course curriculum will actually be tried out by these learners. We will integrate the Atlas browser, an OpenAI product, into our ecosystem.”