Agentic AI most sought-after course at upGrad, says Anuj Vishwakarma

Agentic AI most sought-after course at upGrad, says Anuj Vishwakarma

Mid- to senior-level professionals drive surge in AI upskilling; platform partners with IIMs, IITs and OpenAI to expand agentic and generative AI programs

Anuj Vishwakarma, chief executive officer of higher education programs, upGrad
premium
Anuj Vishwakarma, chief executive officer of higher education programs, upGrad
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 7:07 PM IST
Agentic artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as the most sought-after course at skilling platform upGrad, as demand for applied AI skills surges among working professionals, Anuj Vishwakarma, the platform’s chief executive officer of higher education programs, said.
 
“A course on agentic AI is the most sought-after course on our platform. Overall, there are about 50 per cent of our courses in AI education, and are teaching learners agentic AI, generative AI, applied AI, and AI-native software engineering,” he said.
 
Vishwakarma added that the remaining courses also integrate some elements of AI. “I would say the remaining 50 per cent portfolio is something which is not totally untouched by AI. For example, in our marketing course, we have recently integrated how to become a better marketer with AI — so, digital marketing with AI. In our portfolio, there is not even a single course which does not have an AI tadka.”
 
The platform has partnered with institutes like IIM Udaipur and IIIT Bangalore to launch programs for CXOs. It has also launched an AI leadership program for leaders in the technology industry. “For software developers in India, we have done partnerships with some of the IITs where we are launching IIT-driven programs with expertise in generative AI and agentic AI,” Vishwakarma added.
 
On the segment where AI course uptake is highest, Vishwakarma said there was more interest from middle-level to senior-level management employees. “It was a surprise for us because initially when we launched these courses, we thought that this upskilling movement would be more pronounced in the 0–3-year experience bucket. But when we started looking at our data, people who are actually in the 5–10-year experience bucket were seriously investing in upskilling.”
 
At the AI Impact Summit in the national capital last week, upGrad announced a partnership with OpenAI. The collaboration will allow the platform’s learners to gain a higher degree of proficiency in using ChatGPT and earn ChatGPT certifications. “Our data science and machine learning learners will also get exposed to the Cortex platform being launched by OpenAI. Here, what we are teaching learners as part of the course curriculum will actually be tried out by these learners. We will integrate the Atlas browser, an OpenAI product, into our ecosystem.”
 
Even though the earlier talks between upGrad and Unacademy did not materialise due to valuation concerns, the skilling platform is looking for probable mergers or acquisitions. “We are a lifelong learning company, so, right now we are looking at anything from college education to senior management. What we need to see is if there is a business model which has been built and if the fundamentals are strong, and then within that contour of lifelong learning if there is something which is fitting in well. We are in touch with some players but right now we cannot say what can materialise.”
 
upGrad has raised a total of $329 million. The last fundraise was in 2024, wherein it raised $60 million in a Series C funding.

Topics :artifical intelligenceArtificial intelligence creating new jobsIIMIITs

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

