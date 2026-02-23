Proposed DPDP timelines a challenge: Meta's Chief of Global Policy

That is a much shorter timeline and almost immediate. Technically, that is very complex, and that is a particular challenge for us. We share the goal of addressing concerns about synthetically generated information.

We have systems in place that take down content when someone complains or the government sends us takedown requests. Some of the new requirements, however, require us to do something even before people can upload such content. That kind of system is much more burdensome and could be even more burdensome for consumers and users. We are talking to the government about it and sharing our concerns so we can come into compliance as quickly as possible.