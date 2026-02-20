AI applications to drive cash flows in India: 3one4 Capital's Siddarth Pai

Third, it plays into India's services strength, which has primarily been about not creating apps, but on application, allowing people to integrate these technologies into what they have.

Let me put it this way, a dollar from India and a dollar from the US is the same. So, a lot of people move there because there are a number of accelerators there (in the US) as of now, where they'll cut a $1.5-2 million cheque without asking too many questions. So, access to easy capital is more a noise than a signal. In India, the quality of AI founders and the density of AI talent is still actually large.