Home / Companies / People / FSIB recommends Ramakrishnan Chander as LIC's next managing director

FSIB recommends Ramakrishnan Chander as LIC's next managing director

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau has recommended Ramakrishnan Chander for the post of LIC Managing Director, with the final decision to be taken by the Appointments Committee

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 3:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) on Tuesday recommended Ramakrishnan Chander as Managing Director (MD) of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
 
The final decision on the FSIB recommendation will be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Chander was appointed Chief Investment Officer (CIO) in June 2025.
 
“Financial Services Institutions Bureau interfaced with five candidates from Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on September 30, 2025, for the position of Managing Director (MD). Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Shri R Chander for the position of MD in LIC,” FSIB said.
 
LIC’s top management comprises four MDs, apart from the MD and CEO. Currently, R Doraiswamy is the MD and CEO of the corporation. Dinesh Pant, Ratnakar Patnaik, and Sat Pal Bhanoo are the other MDs.
 
Chander joined LIC in 1990 as an Assistant Administrative Officer. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management and is a Fellow of the Insurance Institute of India. He has worked as Senior Divisional Manager of the Nagpur and Hyderabad divisions, Regional Manager (Marketing) for the South Zone, and Regional Manager (Pension and Group Schemes) for the South Central Zone. Earlier, he led LIC’s Strategic Business Unit – International Operations as Executive Director. He is currently heading Investment – Front Office of the corporation.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Life insurance more accessible with GST cut: Shriram Life Insurance CEO

Premium

Want more retail investors in Tata Capital story: MD & CEO Rajiv Sabharwal

Premium

Market for AI PCs is in India's smaller cities: Asus India's Arnold Su

Who is Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors' new MD & CEO starting October?

Britain considering financial support for Jaguar Land Rover's suppliers

Topics :LIC Life InsuranceInsurance industry

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story