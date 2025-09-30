FSIB recommends Ramakrishnan Chander as LIC's next managing director

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) on Tuesday recommended Ramakrishnan Chander as Managing Director (MD) of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

The final decision on the FSIB recommendation will be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Chander was appointed Chief Investment Officer (CIO) in June 2025.

“Financial Services Institutions Bureau interfaced with five candidates from Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on September 30, 2025, for the position of Managing Director (MD). Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Shri R Chander for the position of MD in LIC,” FSIB said.