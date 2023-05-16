Home / Companies / People / IAS officer with varied experience: Ravneet Kaur, first woman chief of CCI

Appointment completes quorum at anti-trust regulator, enables it to tackle pending cases

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has got its first woman chairperson after Ravneet Kaur, a 1988 IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, was named for the post.
Kaur, who turns 60 in October, fills a post that had been vacant since October 2022 when Ashok Gupta finished his term as CCI chairperson.

Kaur is not only the first woman, but also the first non-secretary rank bureaucrat to be named as CCI chairperson. She is presently special chief secretary and financial advisor in the Punjab government’s department of revenue and disaster management.
A senior government official quipped that Kaur's experience in disaster management should be helpful given the high profile cases CCI is handling.

Kaur’s appointment comes at a time when the antitrust regulator is dealing with big tech cases including ones involving Google, Whatsapp, Facebook and Amazon. CCI has a backlog of about 200 cases transferred to it from the National Anti Profiteering Authority in December.
“Chairpersons have an unskilled entry and a skilled exit from CCI. Her tenure for five years or till 65 years of age will provide stability to the post as well,” said the senior official.

A lack of quorum due to the vacant chairperson post had forced the CCI to invoke the doctrine of necessity to clear combination applications. It did not resort to the similar move to deal with anti-profiteering and abuse of dominance cases. With the quorum restored, CCI would like to move fast on several pending complaints, including those against big tech companies.
Kaur, a post-graduate in economics and Public Economic Management from University of Birmingham, UK, is the fifth chairperson of CCI. In her 29-year-long career as a civil servant, she has been a joint secretary in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and before that the chairperson and managing director (CMD) of India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC).

She also worked as principal secretary in the Departments of Higher Education and Languages, Cabinet, Coordination and Parliamentary Affairs with the Punjab government.
Earlier in her career, she served in the Department of Financial Services, Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Disinvestment.

Her other assignments include vice chairperson and MD of Punjab Communications Limited., CMD of Exim Bank; CMD of India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd., and additional MD of Markfed. She was a consultant with the International Food Policy Research Institute in Washington DC and spent a year as a Hubert H Humphrey Fellow at Cornell University, USA. 

First Published: May 16 2023 | 10:46 AM IST

