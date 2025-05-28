IndiGo appoints Ton Dortmans to lead A350 service, MRO growth plans

IndiGo has announced that Ton Dortmans will be joining the airline around mid-August 2025. He will play a key role in preparing for the technical entry into service of IndiGo’s Airbus A350 aircraft and help enhance the airline’s overall Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities.

Dortmans brings four decades of experience from his time at KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. He spent the last 13 years there as Executive Vice President of Engineering and Maintenance.

Supporting IndiGo’s growth strategy

In line with IndiGo’s strategic plan, “Towards New Heights and Across New Frontiers”, introduced in mid-2022, the airline has been launching various growth initiatives. One major step includes the order of Airbus A350 wide-body aircraft, expected to start arriving in 2027. These aircraft, equipped with Rolls-Royce engines, mark a significant step as IndiGo enters the wide-body segment for the first time.

IndiGo is working to develop extensive in-house MRO capabilities in India. As part of this effort, the airline opened its second hangar in Bengaluru in 2023. With a current fleet of over 400 aircraft and more than 900 on order,

Dortmans will report to Chief Operating Officer Isidro Porqueras and work closely with Senior Vice President of Engineering, Parichay Dutta. IndiGo has also set up an office in Amsterdam to support its expansion in Europe. From July 2025, flights to Manchester and Amsterdam are set to begin.

Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said, “Ton has a wealth of experience in the field of MRO and wide-body airline operations that IndiGo will benefit from. At IndiGo, we are delighted and grateful that, post retiring from his illustrious KLM career, Ton will join us to support IndiGo’s team for the next phase to become a Global Aviation player. The opportunity to develop such MRO capabilities in-house for IndiGo in India with home-grown talent and the volumes of our operation was just not to be missed.”

Vikram Singh Mehta appointed IndiGo’s new chairman

In a separate announcement, IndiGo has named Vikram Singh Mehta as the new chairman of its board. He will take over from Venkataramani Sumantran, who has served as chairman for the past three years.

Sumantran stepped down following the completion of his five-year term as a board member, as stated in an exchange filing. “Sumantran was appointed as the Chairman of the Board in May 2022 and post Covid, navigated the Board during IndiGo’s strong recovery and incredible growth over the past three years,” the company noted.