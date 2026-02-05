India is at the centre of future demand wave: TotalEnergies' Sang Ratnam

India has largely produced oil and gas in shallow and onshore fields. The country is now turning its attention to deep-water or ultra-deepwater exploration, which is costly and technically challenging. The government has also opened the so-called “no-go areas” for exploration, signalling its intent to ensure reserves do not remain untapped. We have done exploration in many parts of the world. We have drilled in the deserts of Iraq, honed our expertise in deepwater operations off the West African coast, and built huge platforms in the North Sea in extreme conditions. Working with credible partners is important for India. We are sharing our technologies, knowledge and experience from other parts of the world.