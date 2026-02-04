Vinay Tonse appointed CEO, Yes Bank's new bet to revive growth momentum

Tonse has significant international exposure, having served as chief executive officer of SBI’s Osaka branch in Japan for four years, and earlier worked as an officer at SBI’s Singapore office. In August 2020, he was appointed managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Funds Management. Prior to his appointment as managing director in November 2023, Tonse served as deputy managing director, overseeing corporate group accounts that cater to large corporate clients.

“There is only so much talent available, given the way the RBI regulates compensation and other aspects of the banking sector. In that context, Vinay Tonse is a strong choice — he is highly experienced and brings deep operational understanding. In a private bank setup, with greater flexibility, he has the potential to do well, supported by a nuanced understanding of the Indian market,” said an industry insider, adding that it would be unfair to draw direct comparisons between Kumar and Tonse, as leadership outcomes are often person-dependent.