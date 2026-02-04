Investor needs to know AI is transformative: Fractal CEO Velamakanni

Globally, there’s a debate over whether AI is a bubble. Do you think Indian retail investors are mature enough to understand this business, or will they just ride the AI wave?

Anyone claiming to fully understand how AI will reshape the world is probably overstating it. This is one of the most defining technologies of our time — like the internet, but 10x faster and 10x better.

Most people don’t fully grasp how AI will change the world. Retail investors don’t need to understand every technical detail — they need to recognise that AI is transformative and already widespread. About 10 per cent of the world is using ChatGPT, which has 800 million weekly active users, as well as other AI platforms like Gemini. AI is accessible to the masses, and that gives investors a sense of how good an AI company can be.