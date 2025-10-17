Home / Companies / People / India's green shift to create jobs but skills gap a concern: Ratul Puri

India's green shift to create jobs but skills gap a concern: Ratul Puri

Need to look at new financing instruments for power assets: Hindustan Power Projects' chairman
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:35 PM IST
India's journey towards net-zero emissions holds the potential of generating millions of job opportunities, but a significant gap in skilled workers may impact progress, according to Hindustan Power chairman Ratul Puri.

As the country looks to achieve Net-Zero by 2070, solar power could create 3.26 million jobs by 2050, wind energy could generate 0.18 million jobs by 2030, and bioenergy, alongside green hydrogen, may add 0.27 million and 0.6 million jobs respectively by 2030, Puri said.

Electric vehicle industry could provide 10 million direct jobs and 50 million indirect jobs by 2030. This sector is well-positioned to welcome new workers, upskill existing talent, and integrate the current 35 million ICE workforce, Puri noted.

Despite encouraging projections, Puri highlighted the importance of preparing for upcoming workforce demands. Studies show that a smaller pool of green talent and fewer established pathways for developing relevant skills present ongoing challenges during this transition, he explained.

Initiatives like the Skill Council for Green Jobs and the Green Skill Development Programme have trained approximately one million candidates so fara number below the expected demand.

As green job opportunities rise, strengthening the ecosystem to support relevant skill sets continues to evolve, added Puri.

Hindustan Power is an integrated power generation company with a focus on renewable and transitional energy generation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SEBIHindustan PowerGreen energy

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

