India's green shift to create jobs but skills gap a concern: Ratul Puri

India's journey towards net-zero emissions holds the potential of generating millions of job opportunities, but a significant gap in skilled workers may impact progress, according to Hindustan Power chairman Ratul Puri.

As the country looks to achieve Net-Zero by 2070, solar power could create 3.26 million jobs by 2050, wind energy could generate 0.18 million jobs by 2030, and bioenergy, alongside green hydrogen, may add 0.27 million and 0.6 million jobs respectively by 2030, Puri said.

Electric vehicle industry could provide 10 million direct jobs and 50 million indirect jobs by 2030. This sector is well-positioned to welcome new workers, upskill existing talent, and integrate the current 35 million ICE workforce, Puri noted.