AI, ML, 5G re-shaping industrial automation conversation: Rockwell India MD

For us, our manufacturing has always been part of a global integrated supply chain, regardless of the location of the factory. We do it with the expectation that it will be part of the worldwide supply chain. It is being built, designed, created and certified to supply to any Rockwell customer globally.

The first one is going to play a significant role in integrating India into the global semiconductor value chain. The equipment that we are going to produce here will be used to process tools and semiconductor fabs. In the new unit being constructed in Chennai, we will also produce a large number of modular enclosures. (which are gaining popularity in sunrise sectors such as renewables, data centres, and others. These new sectors are growing at an unimaginable rate, but space is highly constrained. Our designs, which are much more contemporary, have been shown to reduce space requirements significantly. The presence of factories here in Chennai also increases our responsiveness to the domestic market. Having engineering and manufacturing co-located is also advantageous.)