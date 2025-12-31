In a volatile macro environment, we need to take risks: Tata Chairman

As uncertainty becomes the new constant, bold risk-taking, not caution, will define who succeeds, Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran said in his year-end letter to employees, calling on the conglomerate to lift its sights and invest for the long term even amid volatility.

“When volatility is constant, caution can be tempting. But half-measures rarely succeed in times like these. Boldness, meanwhile, has outsized payoffs,” Chandrasekaran wrote, laying out priorities for 2026 in what he described as another year likely to be marked by uncertainty and flux.

What priorities has Tata Group set for the year ahead?

For the year ahead, Chandrasekaran identified three priorities: disciplined execution, stronger teamwork, and the willingness to take calculated risks. Execution, he said, creates stability in a volatile world; teamwork beats talent every time; and bold investments, particularly in research and scholarship, are essential even when returns take time.

How did Chandrasekaran describe the global economic environment? The emphasis on risk-taking comes after what Chandrasekaran termed a “humbling year, unrelenting in its unpredictability”. While global growth held up better than expected, supported by fiscal expansion in Europe, stronger-than-anticipated growth in China, easing inflation, and improving financial conditions, heightened geopolitical tensions and rapid technological change posed fresh operational challenges for businesses worldwide. Why does India stand out amid global uncertainty? Against this backdrop, India’s economic performance continued to stand out. Chandrasekaran said the country remains on track to become the world’s third-largest economy this decade, positioning it, and the Tata Group, to benefit from global realignments that create openings for youthful and dynamic economies.

What challenges did the Group face during the year? The year, however, was also marked by difficult moments. Chandrasekaran referred to the devastation caused by the crash of Air India Flight 171, noting that it affected the entire Group. He thanked employees across Tata companies who came together during the period of anguish to support those impacted. Where does Chandrasekaran see future opportunities? Looking ahead, Chandrasekaran said the current era of uncertainty carries “big strategic opportunities” for India and for the Tata Group, adding that the coming years could be among the most successful in the Group’s long history. He highlighted continued momentum in advanced manufacturing, reiterating his view, first articulated last year, of a coming golden age for Indian manufacturing. The Group has expanded precision manufacturing capabilities, including facilities for making iPhones and the final assembly of C-295 defence aircraft, with ten new factories already built and six more under construction.

How is the Tata Group investing in manufacturing and sustainability? These include a semiconductor fabrication unit in Dholera and gigafactories in Sanand, Gujarat, and Somerset in the UK. All new facilities are being designed as AI-first plants to improve output quality and productivity. Sustainability remained a parallel focus. Tata Motors crossed the milestone of 250,000 electric vehicles on Indian roads, accounting for 66 per cent of the country’s EV fleet, while Tata Steel is set to begin producing green steel in India in the coming year. What corporate milestones did the Group achieve? The Group also marked several corporate milestones. Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle business completed its largest acquisition to date with Iveco, positioning it among the top four global players. Tata Capital completed a successful public listing, retail arm Trent crossed 1,000 stores, and Indian Hotels expanded its footprint to more than 600 sites.

How is Tata positioning itself in artificial intelligence? Set against what Chandrasekaran described as an unprecedented global acceleration in technology, the Group stepped up investments in artificial intelligence. Tata Group announced plans for a 1-gigawatt AI data centre, while Tata Consultancy Services continues its shift towards becoming the world’s largest AI-led technology services company. The company is also investing in AI data models rich in India-specific and industry-specific datasets. Chandrasekaran stressed that data, AI infrastructure, and applications must move together rather than in silos, describing this integration as a major opportunity for a diversified group like Tata. He outlined five pillars to build resilience: fostering an AI-led organisational culture, redefining a “Bridgital” human-plus-AI operating model, creating a future-ready talent base, developing industry-specific AI infrastructure and applications, and deepening collaborations across institutions.

What risks accompany rapid technological adoption? At the same time, he cautioned that rapid technological adoption brings new vulnerabilities. A cybersecurity attack on Jaguar Land Rover earlier this year underscored the need to prioritise resilience alongside growth. “With heightened vulnerabilities, the question is not simply whether shocks will happen, it is also about how well we can recover from shocks,” he wrote. Why is research and talent development critical, according to Chandrasekaran? On the need to invest in research, he pointed to the Tata Transformation Prize, which supports Indian scientists working on sustainability, health, and food security. This year’s winners included projects on genetically improving rice yields, cancer treatment using nanorobots, and engineered bacteria to produce safer chemicals for medicine, cosmetics, and agriculture.