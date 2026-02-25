Jatinder Mehra, who shaped India's steel growth story, passes away at 86

Jatinder Mehra, a stalwart of India’s steel and metals sector with a career spanning more than six decades, passed away on Tuesday. He was 86.

At the time of his death, Mehra was serving as Vice Chairman of the metals and mining division at Essar Group. Over the years, he earned a reputation for his technical knowledge, strong operational leadership and his role in driving large industrial projects.

In a post on X, the group said, "The Essar family is deeply saddened by the passing of Jatinder Mehra, a respected veteran of India’s steel industry and a leader whose vision charted some of our most significant milestones at Essar Group ."