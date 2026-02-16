AI can't copy deep enterprise context: Nasscom chief Rajesh Nambiar

The pace at which these systems can now produce outputs is remarkable. There will undoubtedly be meaningful productivity gains.
However, when we look at traditional IT services environments, where most services firms operate, the reality is very different. These are highly complex, deeply embedded systems. Client environments typically involve legacy infrastructure, regulatory obligations, fragmented databases, cybersecurity requirements, and integrations across multiple systems.
This is precisely where services companies add value by integrating, modernising, building micro services, and stitching together disparate systems.
To assume that newage tools, such as Claude Co-work or similar agentic systems, can simply “plug and play” and replace this complexity is misplaced. While these tools are powerful, they cannot fully substitute for the intricate enterprise context in which services firms operate.