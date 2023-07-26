Home / Companies / People / JKC appoints Jatinderpal Dhillon as accountable manager for Jet Airways

JKC appoints Jatinderpal Dhillon as accountable manager for Jet Airways

"The consortium is confident that Dhillon would play a crucial role in the operational preparedness of Jet Airways along with JKC," it said in a statement

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 7:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for bankrupt Jet Airways, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon as the airline's accountable manager.

The appointment of Dhillon, a seasoned pilot who has also served in the Indian Navy, is effective from July, JKC said in a statement.

Jet Airways, which has not flown since April 17, 2019 due to financial crunch, went through lengthy insolvency proceedings and the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC)emerged as the winning bidder.

However, the transfer of ownership to JKC is yet to happen amid persisting differences with the airline's lenders.

"The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium announces the appointment of Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon as the Accountable Manager for Jet Airways.

"The consortium is confident that Dhillon would play a crucial role in the operational preparedness of Jet Airways along with JKC," it said in a statement.

Further, the statement said the step reinforces JKC's cohesive commitment to revive Jet Airways and that it is "committed to implementing a comprehensive strategy to ensure the airline's success".

JKC will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities, industry partners, and employees to revive Jet Airways, it added.

With a career spanning over five decades, Dhillon was earlier associated with both domestic and international airlines, including Jet Airways, SpiceJet and Oman Air.

In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the revival plan submitted by the consortium of Dubai-based Murari Lal Jalan and the UK's Kalrock Capital.

In June 2021, JKC's bid was approved under the insolvency resolution process. However, the implementation of the plan is getting delayed.

The consortium had appointed Sanjiv Kapoor as its interim-CEO in April 2022, who quit the carrier in April this year.

Also Read

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

Jet Airways' fate in jeopardy as NCLT deadline for Jalan-Kalrock nears

Kalrock-Jalan consortium opposes sale of three Jet Airways planes

Jet Airways revival: NCLAT to rule on consortium plea against SBI on May 30

SC refuses to entertain JKC plea on Jet Airways employees' dues

ReNew makes strategic appointments to its independent board of directors

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sells additional 6.25% holding in Rallis India this week

To Star and beyond: V Jagannathan's Midas touch made Star Health 'sparkle'

Jet Airways appoints two whole-time directors, CFO from tomorrow onwards

Omaxe founder to be non-executive director; sons to lead realty firm

Topics :Jet Airwayscivil aviation sector

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story