JM Financial appoints Axis Capital's Chirag Negandhi as managing director

Homegrown JM Financial’s ranking has risen this year in the league tables for ECM activity amid rising deals in the small and midcap space. According to Refinitiv, for the first nine months of 2023, JM Financial managed transactions worth $1.8 billion — 4 times more than last year when it held the 11th position. The investment bank was involved in two dozen ECM deals, the most among the top 10 ranked banks. Some of the key transactions it has handled include the JSW Infrastructure IPO and Coal India offer for sale.