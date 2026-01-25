JSW Steel will invest over ₹2 trillion by FY31, says Jayant Acharya

Amid global volatility and rising trade barriers, JSW Steel is betting big on domestic demand. In an audio interview, JSW Steel joint managing director and chief executive officer Jayant Acharya speaks to Ishita Ayan Dutt about the ongoing and planned investments through FY31, the near and long-term outlook for the steel industry and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) investigation report on alleged price collusion. Edited excerpts:

Lower steel prices reflected in your net sales realisation in Q3FY26. What is the outlook for Q4?

Prices were at a multi-year low in the last quarter and started recovering from the end of December. The safeguard duty was also timely. The general environment will support stronger demand during the fourth quarter, which will allow us to improve prices and offset part of the increase in coking coal costs.

It appears that you are stepping up your growth plans and now looking at 56 million tonnes (mt) capacity by FY31 as opposed to 51 mt earlier. Is that correct?

We have just announced the first phase of the Odisha project which will come up in Jagatsinghpur. Additionally, we will have other brownfield options. So, we should be close to 56 mt including Ohio – with India at around 55 mt by FY31.

What kind of investments are you planning through FY31?