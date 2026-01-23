On track to achieve ₹25 trn biz by December 2030: Indian Bank MD & CEO

So, we have been able to maintain Casa. Yeah, bulk we have maintained at the same level as December. We grew in deposits, despite not adding anything in the bulk deposit. So, some cost savings happened.

Advances also grew because of our strategy of not going for very aggressive pricing or very competitive accounts where pricing is very low. Because of that, even with a rate cut of 25 basis points, yield on advances has come down by only 9 bps. That has also helped. All these three or four factors have contributed to better growth and net profit.