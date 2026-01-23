On track to achieve ₹25 trn biz by December 2030: Indian Bank MD & CEO
Indian Bank's Q3 FY26 profit rose 8% as strong RAM loan growth, steady CASA ratio and cautious pricing lifted margins, with MSMEs and retail driving advancesShine Jacob Chennai
Associate Sponsors
Indian Bank's Q3 FY26 profit rose 8% as strong RAM loan growth, steady CASA ratio and cautious pricing lifted margins, with MSMEs and retail driving advancesShine Jacob Chennai
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:21 PM IST