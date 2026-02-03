Consumption story of staples is making a comeback: AWL Agri executives

Mallick: Ukraine-Russia disturbance continues. I don't know when it will come to an end, but production of sunflower seed has been lower in both countries this year. Now their harvest is in September-October and we have seen that the crop is less as a result, sunflower oil prices have remained firm. Now this will continue till March, because the next crop is coming from Argentina, which will only come in by April-May. Till March, the sunflower oil market is going to be tight. Soybean and palm oil are available and will remain range-bound. It also depends on the rupee-dollar movement. Mustard crop will come in towards the end of the month and a big crop is expected. We expect at least 10 per cent higher crop this year, so we are sure this market will be range bound.