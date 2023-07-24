Home / Companies / People / ReNew makes strategic appointments to its independent board of directors

ReNew makes strategic appointments to its independent board of directors

The appointment of Paula Gold-Williams, Nicoletta Giadrossi, and Philip Graham New as non-executive independent directors aims to increase gender diversity of the independent board

BS Web Team New Delhi
ReNew Power

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 7:33 PM IST
ReNew Energy Global Plc, a renewable energy company in India, recently appointed three new non-executive independent directors to its board. The new members are Paula Gold-Williams, Nicoletta Giadrossi, and Philip Graham New, and their appointments will be effective from August 23, 2023, subject to approval by the company's shareholders at the annual general meeting.

One of ReNew's primary goals is to promote diversity and inclusion, and the addition of more women directors to the board is a significant step in this direction. The company is committed to maintaining a majority of independent directors on its board.

The retiring directors include Ram Charan and Michelle Robyn Grew, Independent Directors of the Company, whose terms expire on August 22, 2023. Additionally, the tenure of Philip Kassin, an independent director nominated by MKC Investments LLC, will also end on the same date due to the expiration of the director nomination rights of MKC Investments LLC.

Here are the newly appointed non-executive independent directors:

Paula Gold-Williams
Paula Gold-Williams is the former President and CEO of CPS Energy, a prominent electric and natural gas municipal utility in San Antonio, Texas. She currently serves as a corporate director on the board of Emera, Inc., a utility holding company based in Nova Scotia, Canada. She is actively involved in various energy-related organizations, including the Keystone Policy Center and the US Secretary of Energy's Advisory Board. Gold-Williams holds degrees in Fine Arts, Accounting, and Finance and Accounting MBA.

Nicoletta Giadrossi
Nicoletta Giadrossi has held leadership positions in renowned companies and currently serves as Chair of Gruppo FS Spa in Italy and Chair of MSX International Ltd, among others. She also serves on the board of Royal Vopak N V and has extensive experience in audit, risk, sustainability, and remuneration committees. Giadrossi's executive career spans over three decades in energy, engineering, and capital goods. She holds a BA in Economics and Mathematics from Yale University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Philip Graham New
Graham New is a non-executive director at Norsk Hydro ASA and Almar Water Solutions B V and has previously served as CEO of Energy Systems Catapult Limited. He has a wealth of experience in the energy sector, particularly in bioenergy and alternative energy sources. Graham New actively contributes to energy transition initiatives and holds positions on various advisory panels and committees related to energy transition. He holds a Master of Arts in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from Oxford University.

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

