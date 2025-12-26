Ride on cue: Guntupalli on Rapido's no-frills route to rapid scale

On a humid Bengaluru afternoon, Pavan Guntupalli makes an unusual choice for a founder whose company handles five million rides daily: He walks. The 34-year-old cofounder of Rapido, India’s largest bike-taxi platform, strides through Bellandur — a village turned tech hub — to reach Biergarten restaurant near his office. Most days, he’s tapping through his app or apps of competitors like Uber and Ola, deliberately subjecting himself to Bengaluru’s notorious traffic. Today’s walk is part of the same philosophy: Understand the customer’s reality.

He arrives in a light purple blazer and Nike Air Jordan sneakers, quickly scanning for a quieter spot in the lush, plant-filled space. “I don’t own a car, so ride-sharing is my primary mode of commute,” he says. He once rode a Bajaj 125cc motorcycle as a Rapido captain (driver) during the company’s early days — until it was stolen.

While Uber and Ola battle for India’s metros, Rapido has penetrated 400 cities, reaching deep into Tier-III and -IV towns where it’s often the only transport option. The company now draws 30 million monthly active users and counts three million active captains, making it among India’s biggest gig-economy employers. It has created nine million jobs to date, with over one million captains active daily.

This hands-on approach isn’t mere founder theatre. It represents the strategy that has allowed Rapido to quietly become what Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi recently called its toughest competitor in India — edging out the better-known Ola.

The secret weapon? A zero-commission model and intimate knowledge of India’s diversity — from problems of inconsistent place names to varying literacy levels — that Guntupalli and his team gain by constantly experiencing the service themselves. As we settle in and order caesar and panzanella salads, the question hangs: Can this ground-up approach withstand competition from a company like Uber?

But before we get to the answer, he speaks about his stint with Samsung in South Korea, his first trip abroad, which shaped his views on quality of life and transport, nudging him towards entrepreneurship.