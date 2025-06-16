Home / Companies / People / Sandeep Kataria, first Indian global CEO of Bata, steps down after 5 years

Sandeep Kataria, first Indian global CEO of Bata, steps down after 5 years

An alumnus of IIT-Delhi and XLRI Jamshedpur, Sandeep Kataria joined Bata in 2017 and headed Bata India for three years before taking on the role of global CEO in 2020

Bata Global CEO Sandeep Kataria
Bata Global CEO Sandeep Kataria | Photo: X/@batashoes
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 12:28 PM IST
Sandeep Kataria, the global CEO of Bata Corporation and the first Indian to hold the position at the Swiss footwear giant, has resigned after a five-year tenure at the helm, The Economic Times reported on Monday.
 
An official announcement is expected later this week, with succession planning already underway, the report added.
 
Kataria, 55, is expected to remain with the company for the next six months to support the leadership transition. While details of his next professional move have not been disclosed, it is understood that he is departing to explore new opportunities.
 

From India CEO to global head

 
An alumnus of IIT-Delhi and XLRI Jamshedpur, Kataria joined Bata in 2017 and headed Bata India for three years before taking on the role of global CEO in 2020. During his tenure, he played a key role in modernising the company’s 130-year-old brand, advancing digital transformation, and leading strategic shifts to ensure continued relevance in a changing retail and footwear landscape.
 
Under his leadership, Bata refined its positioning across major markets in Asia, Africa and Europe. He also led the company’s shift to a more agile global supply chain model, with India becoming a strategic hub for design, sourcing and manufacturing. 
 

Bata legacy and India growth

 
Founded in 1894 in Zlín, in what is now the Czech Republic, Bata remains a family-owned global footwear business. In 2004, it consolidated its operations and moved its global headquarters to Lausanne, Switzerland. Today, the company sells around 150 million pairs of shoes annually under nearly 20 brands, including Bata, Power, North Star and Weinbrenner.
 
Kataria’s departure comes at a time when the footwear industry has been undergoing significant shifts. During his tenure, Bata had to respond to changing consumer preferences, with a noticeable move away from formal shoes toward casual and athleisure styles. These trends were especially pronounced in India, one of the company’s largest international markets, where lifestyle changes and relaxed dress codes have reshaped demand.
 
Bata India is the country’s largest footwear company by revenue and volume. The company also experienced strong growth under Kataria’s leadership. Between FY21 and FY25, revenue rose at a compound annual growth rate of 20 per cent, to ₹3,554 crore from ₹1,707 crore.
 
The brand now sells around 50 million pairs annually through a network of over 1,960 stores across India. It operates four manufacturing facilities and is recognised as Asia’s largest shoe producer.
 

Bata India FY25 results

 
Despite strong growth in recent years, FY25 delivered a mixed performance. Bata India reported a 46 per cent increase in full-year net profit to ₹330.66 crore, but annual revenue remained flat at ₹3,488.79 crore, reflecting broader demand headwinds. In the fourth quarter, net profit declined by nearly 28 per cent year-on-year to ₹45.92 crore, while revenue dropped by 1.2 per cent to ₹788.21 crore.
 
Nevertheless, the company managed to grow volumes and improve key inventory metrics. Efforts around inventory management, merchandising and store rationalisation contributed to operational efficiencies. During the year, Bata India added 19 franchise stores focused on town and semi-urban expansion.

Topics :Bata IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

