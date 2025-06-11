Home / Companies / People / Meta India's public policy head Shivnath Thukral to step down on June 30

Meta India's public policy head Shivnath Thukral to step down on June 30

Meta's Shivnath Thukral exits after 7.5 years as India public policy head, as leadership transitions continue under Sandhya Devanathan's expanded SEA role

Shivnath Thukral
Shivnath Thukral | Photo: LinkedIn/ Shivnath Thukral
Aashish Aryan
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Meta’s vice-president and head of public policy in India, Shivnath Thukral, has stepped down, the company said in a statement.
 
Thukral, who joined Meta in 2017, “is leaving Meta to pursue new opportunities”.
 
“As a member of the India leadership team, he played a key role in navigating and shaping policy and regulatory conversations and engagements that were critical for the industry and Meta in India over the last 7.5 years,” said Kevin Martin, vice-president and head of global policy at Meta.
 
In a LinkedIn post, Thukral said his tenure as the public policy head in India would conclude on June 30.
 
“It is not an easy decision to make, but I feel very confident that our policy engagement with stakeholders is at a credible and constructive juncture and we can only build further on that. There is always more to do, and I know the team is well equipped to navigate the waters well,” Thukral wrote.
 
Meta India is currently headed by Sandhya Devanathan, who took over the role in 2022, shortly after then India head Ajit Mohan resigned from the company. Mohan subsequently joined Snap as chief business officer. In May this year, Devanathan’s role was expanded and she was appointed Meta’s business head for Southeast Asia.

Topics :MetaverseFacebookMark Zuckerberg

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

