Meta India's public policy head Shivnath Thukral to step down on June 30

Meta’s vice-president and head of public policy in India, Shivnath Thukral, has stepped down, the company said in a statement.

Thukral, who joined Meta in 2017, “is leaving Meta to pursue new opportunities”.

“As a member of the India leadership team, he played a key role in navigating and shaping policy and regulatory conversations and engagements that were critical for the industry and Meta in India over the last 7.5 years,” said Kevin Martin, vice-president and head of global policy at Meta.

In a LinkedIn post, Thukral said his tenure as the public policy head in India would conclude on June 30.