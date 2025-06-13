Sunjay Kapoor obit: Polo enthusiast who galvanised Sona Comstar's fortunes

In New Delhi’s Connaught Place lies Kapur Di Hatti, an upscale jewellery store that has its origins in Lahore. The store’s eponymous owner was Surinder Kapur, whose son Sunjay, built a ₹4,500-crore auto components company named Sona Comstar.

Sunjay, a prominent figure in India’s automotive industry, passed away in the UK on Thursday. He was 53.

According to reports, Sunjay, a polo enthusiast, died of a cardiac arrest after reportedly swallowing a bee while playing a polo game.

The Gurugram-based company confirmed the news in a statement on Friday, remembering Kapur as a “visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping Sona Comstar into a global mobility technology company.”

Earlier that day, Sunjay posted on social media expressing condolences for the victims of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad: "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour." In a recent post that now reads hauntingly prophetic, he said: "Your time on earth is limited. Leave the 'what ifs' to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the 'why nots'."

He took over the reins of Sona Comstar in 2015 after his father’s demise. Interestingly, the company name ‘Sona’, meaning gold in Hindi, was inspired by the family’s traditional gold business. Under Sunjay's leadership, Sona Comstar evolved into a global auto-tech powerhouse. The Gurugram-based company currently has 12 manufacturing facilities with over 6,300 employees across India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the US, with its revenues touching ₹4,467 crore. When he took over the reins, the company posted revenues of ₹505 crore in 2016–17, the sales and other income was around ₹505 crore. About 36 per cent of its revenues came from the EV parts business in FY25.

Sona Comstar came out with a ₹5,550-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) in June 2021. In 2019, private equity firm Blackstone acquired a 33 per cent stake in Sona BLW. Later, the auto parts company was merged with Comstar Automotive Technology. The combined entity was called Sona Comstar, whose name was later changed to Sona BLW Precision Forgings. In 2023, Blackstone sold its entire stake in Sona BLW for ₹4,917 crore. Currently, the Kapur family holdings in Sona BLW is about 28 per cent. "Beyond his professional accomplishments, Kapur was beloved for his warm demeanour, unwavering commitment to mentorship, and love for polo, a sport he championed both in India and abroad," said Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (Acma).