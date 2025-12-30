Home / Companies / People / Sandhya Venugopal Sharma appointed Titan chairperson from January 4

Sandhya Venugopal Sharma appointed Titan chairperson from January 4

Titan Company has appointed IAS officer Sandhya Venugopal Sharma as chairperson and additional director from January 4, following a nomination by co-promoter TIDCO

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 8:38 PM IST
Sandhya Venugopal Sharma has been appointed chairperson and additional director on the board of Titan Company from January 4, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
 
Her appointment was based on the nomination received from TIDCO, a co-promoter of the company.
 
Sharma is a 1995-batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre and has served in a variety of administrative and technical roles during her career.
 
Before her current appointment at TIDCO, she was on central deputation with the Department of Space, where she served as joint secretary and later additional secretary in Bengaluru, contributing to Indian space and science administration from April 2019 to October 2025, the exchange filing said.
 
First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

